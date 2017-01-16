It’s Rachel’s turn to shine for Italian Job

A Galashiels barber has made it to the shortlist of a nationwide competition to be crowned the best wet shaving barber in Great Britain – and it’s not Luigi Caterino!

Luigi’s apprentice, Rachel Casson, is based at The Italian Job Barbershop in Channel Street, and will face razor-sharp competition from near and far in her quest to win the prestigious competition.

Rachel Casson makes use of her new skills at the Italian Job Barber shop

Rachel, 21, is set to face-off against other top barbers in the Scotland regional final in March next year, vying for a place in the national final at the Birmingham NEC on May 21, 2017.

An apprentice of previous winner Luigi, Rachel said: “I finished my hairdresser college course in June last year, and started working with Luigi.

“He has taught me everything about barbering and we decided together that the Britain’s Best Shave competition can be an amazing experience to see what level I’m at and meet some amazing barbers from around the country.”

Now in its fourth year, the annual competition, run by premium male grooming brand The Bluebeards Revenge and industry watchdogs the British Barbers’ Association, is fast becoming the competition of the barbering industry.

Finalists must impress judges on a number of criteria, including shave preparation, razor technique, post-shave routine, health and safety and overall efficiency.

The title carries with it great kudos – 2015 winner Luigi has since gone on to become the official barber of Rangers FC, as well as winning several other awards.

And his tutoring does not end with Rachel, as he is the Scottish educator in a newbarbering academy which runs courses nation-wide – visit http://www.greatbritishbarberingacademy.com for more details.

David Hildrew, managing director of The Bluebeards Revenge, said: “Each year we are blown away by the level of talent out there.

“The number of entries to Britain’s Best Shave has increased year on year, as scores of barbers turn their hand to the art of wet shaving. With that, comes impressive quality, technique and timing of many candidates.”