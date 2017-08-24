Halliwells closes due to regeneration work

One of Selkirk’s longest-serving businesses has closed its doors for the final time.

Halliwells Butchers stopped trading on Monday after a 14-year-long presence in the Market Place, with the loss of two jobs.

The shop’s owners told The Wee Paper that the latest swathe of work being done in the town centre had been the final straw.

In a joint statement, they said: “Earlier in the year the Fleece had a lot of work done on the building and we felt a downturn in trade then.

“Now they are remodelling the town centre for seven months, so they have closed the town centre off .

“People start shopping elsewhere if they can’t get near the shop and we are not prepared to carry on.

“We just felt we couldn’t survive over those seven months. We will not be the only ones, I know some neighbouring businesses are saying the same thing. We are not prepared to take the hit.”

The shop employed one full-time skilled butcher and one apprentice, both of whom are now looking for work elsewhere.

“It is sad to close a business,” the owners added. “The last thing we want is to see people out of work.”

The shop, previously Palmer’s butchers and years before that an ironmongers, has now gone up for sale.

Halliwells announced the closure with a sign on the door stating: “We would like to thank all our valued customers for the great support that they have given us over the years.

“It is with great regret that we are closing our doors for business from Monday, August 21, and we apologise for any inconvenience that this may cause.”