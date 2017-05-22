Go Ape reaches new heights in Peebles

More visitors than ever swung their way through the trees of Glentress forest last year.

Forest adventure company Go Ape welcomed more than 50,000 visitors and saw a 3% increase in footfall and turnover to £1.2 million in 2016.

With its grown-up version of nostalgic childhood adventures, Go Ape is seeing an increasing trend of adults visiting its centres, with big kids accounting for 76% of customers across its three Scottish site last year.

Go Ape managing director Jerome Mayhew said: “It was a very successful 2016 season in Scotland. What’s really interesting in our customer profile is the ratio of adults versus children embracing that nostalgic activity of climbing trees as an escape from adult life. Against a backdrop of busy lives which are now dominated by technology, we really do love taking a trip down memory lane and reconnecting with our childhood.”

The company saw UK turnover increase by 10% to over £22m last year with 960,000 customers visiting its 31 sites.

The Peebles site features the highest zip in the country. Go Ape’s other Scottish sites are in Aberfoyle and at Crathes in Aberdeenshire.