Glenrath boss says biosecurity must be at top of the agenda

John Campbell, chairman of Glenrath Farms, this week urged all owners of poultry to keep their birds indoors to stop the spread of avian flu.

Mr Campbell, who was awarded a knighthood in the Queen’s New Year honours list (see page 7), said that all his hens are being kept inside.

And with the latest discovery in a flock in Settle, North Yorkshire, being only an hour away – as the bird flies – it is more important than ever to be vigilant.

He said: “It really is a terrible worry, and we are really concerned about the avian flu.

“Biosecurityis very important at times like this, and, above all else, we are making sure all our hens are being shut in.

“We have been advised by the Government to keep our birds away from wild birds, which seem to be responsible for spreading the virus.

“It is a very worrying matter for all owners of birds, big or small, and we must do all we can to ensure this strain is stopped.

“When you look at 10 years ago, when half the birds in Holland were culled and 41 million birds were lost in America two years ago, it proves just how important this issue is.

“In situations like this, whatever the Government says, you must obey it.”