Fleece revamp welcomed by councillors

Renovation works to Selkirk’s Fleece Bar and Kitchen are now at an end, 10 weeks after they began.

Refurbishments to the historic pub in Market Place saw two new double-glazed doors being placed at the building’s front, moving the entrance to the lounge away from the narrow pavement on Ettrick Terrace.

That work resulted in long traffic delays with tailbacks along Tower Street as a result of temporary traffic lights on the A7.

Pub owner Tracey Ward said: “It’s a relief to have the scaffolding and traffic lights down. All major works that required them both were completed on Tuesday, June 13.

“However, there is still some snagging to be completed over the next few weeks and all our signage to be put in place.

“We’re extremely pleased with the outcome and feel it’s been sympathetically done.

“It’s a great improvement to an old building which now enhances the Market Place again and something that has been requiring attention for many years.

“Having the restaurant door on the front of the building has made it much more accessible for many people.”

The 19th century building’s renovation was part-funded by the Selkirk conservation area regeneration scheme, backed by Historic Environment Scotland and Scottish Borders Council, as they deemed the building a priority for the town.

In a joint statement, Selkirkshire councillors Michelle Ballantyne, Gordon Edgar and Elaine Thornton-Nicol said: “We are aware that this has not been an easy time for local shops, with some passing trade choosing to not use the town centre due to the temporary traffic management associated with this project.

“However, we hope everyone will agree that the difference to that visible corner of Market Place is dramatic.

“We want to thank all local people for their patience during this period and encourage them to continue to use their local shops.

“With the Selkirk town centre improvements programme getting under way soon, it is hoped the royal burgh can begin to see real benefits from all the works being supported by Selkirk conservation area regeneration scheme.”