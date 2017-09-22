Flats being planned at former mill site

Eildon Housing Association has unveiled multi-million-pound plans to create flats at the site of a former mill in Galashiels.

The association is proposing to create an extra care housing development made up of 39 flats at the old Glenfield Mill at Langhaugh.

It is part of an overall programme it is planning across the region in partnership with the Scottish Government and Scottish Borders Council to create at least 750 new homes.

That programme will see the Selkirk-based housing association invest more than £50m in the region over the next five years.

Its latest plans, submitted to Scottish Borders Council’s planning and building standards department last week, include the demolition of the old workshop building and a modern five-storey building being put in its place.

As well as a staff area and offices, the proposals include a flexible lounge and dining area for up to 32 people and a commercial kitchen.

Nile Istephan, chief executive of the association told the Southern: “The proposed development at Langhaugh in Galashiels is a very significant step in addressing housing need in the Borders.

“This new extra care housing development, comprising 39 flats, will enable older people to live independently in a safe and secure setting with care being delivered directly to them.

“It will help reduce pressure on other health and social care services and will be a new community resource for Galashiels.”

The plans, including a variety of flat types, have been drawn up by Glasgow-based Assist Design, a firm boasting over 40 years of experience of neighbourhood regeneration, sustainable design and community projects.

An overall cost for the Galashiels project is yet to be estimated, but it is expected to be about £5.5m.