Farne have right VIBES when protecting the environment

Duns-based Farne Salmon and Trout has saved £375,000 per year as a direct result of improvements in its environmental measures.

The manufacturer of smoked and cooked salmon, as well as other fish products, is now calling on other food businesses to play their part in protecting the environment for future generations whilst also improving business performance.

The company, which was rewarded for its environmental measures within the Management Large category of the 2016 VIBES Awards, has combined environmental benefits with innovation and is now recognised as an exemplar in the food and drink sector.

Based in Duns, Farne Salmon committed to tracking its recycling of polystyrene, plastic, food waste and metal over a number of years and through investment in a recycling plant, the food manufacturer has turned a cost into a new source of income.

Between 2014 and 2016, the food manufacturer reduced its waste from landfill from 60% down to 3%. Farne also works with the local community to offer businesses and local people a free disposal service for cardboard and polystyrene.

By reviewing existing methods and identifying more efficient ways of working that support the environment, Farne has made considerable savings including £168,000 as a result of efficient tray sealing machinery which saves 13.6 tonnes of waste plastic every year. Automising the appetiser process has also resulted in 32,000kg less raw materials being required, in turn saving £100,000.

Farne is also dedicated to reducing water consumption and has achieved a reduction of 13,000 tonnes of water per year, equating to a saving of £39,000. Salt wastage has also been reduced by 355 tonnes by carrying out simple modifications to machinery which has saved the business £68,000.

Angus Forbes, Farne’s environmental manager, said: “At Farne we are committed to developing sustainable practices that not only contribute positively to the environment but also to our overall bottom line, which is evident from some of the efficiency savings we have made to date.

“The VIBES Awards really helped us quantify what we were doing, not just to the rest of business but at a wider level and have been a great way to share best practices with other organisations while meeting like-minded businesses. They have also been a great catalyst to drive on numerous other projects that are making the business more sustainable on a daily basis. Winning an award was not only a great achievement but was a fantastic way for Farne to honour the hard work and commitment of all our employees.

“Increasingly businesses are looking for ways to improve their environmental credentials as well as support their overall operations and the VIBES Awards are a great place to start, while also picking up a few useful tips from other participants.”

Gillian Bruce, chair of the VIBES - Scottish Environment Business Awards, said; “The VIBES - Scottish Environment Business Awards is focused on recognising and showcasing best practice to allow other businesses to benefit from the knowledge and expertise of industry leaders and to follow their example.

“Farne Salmon and Trout have positively demonstrated how small changes like tracking recycling can not only improve Scotland’s sustainability but can also benefit the business’ bottom line.

“Through the Awards we want to showcase that even the smallest changes can have the biggest impact. Over the years we have seen entries from a variety of sectors and from businesses of all stages and sizes which demonstrates that everyone can play their part in protecting the environment for future generations.”

