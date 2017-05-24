Fantastic feedback earns firm its fifth service award

A Kelso firm has proved it has no double standards after being named top for customer satisfaction at a national award ceremony.

Gordon Euman Double Glazing and Joinery became the first winner of the new Network Veka category award which saw entrants judged on their size rather than their geographical region.

That success this month sees Gordon and his team pick up their fifth Network Veka trophy for outstanding customer service.

Gordon said: “This is the fifth year in a row we have picked up a Veka award, but this is our first national win of this kind as this is a brand new category.

“It’s a lot of hard work. In this day and age, people are great at complaining, but I contact customers every day.

“It’s not a salesman that comes to see them – it’s me.

“That is what people want, and that is how we get such good comments.”

Established by Gordon in 1995, the firm has five full-time staff based at its purpose-built workshop and showroom at Pinnaclehill Industrial Estate.

Gordon has 42 years’ experience in the construction industry and project-manages every job himself.

His wife Anne is a director of the business and looks after its administration, while their daughter Julie, a pharmacy assistant, helps with its website.

He added: “I was brought up in the construction sector.

“Both my dad and grandfather had their own businesses, and I know the difference it makes when we can co-ordinate the whole job. A great deal of our work comes through recommendation, and we get a lot of repeat business.

“We have had 100% customer satisfaction ratings for every single job we have done through Network Veka for the last four years.”

Presenting the award at the Chesford Grange Hotel in Warwick, Veka’s head of partner programmes, Karen Lund, said: “It doesn’t matter how large or small the company, customer service should be of the utmost quality across the board.”

“Gordon Euman has always been right up there when it comes to customer satisfaction and it is great to see them win this year. ”

Six-Time World Snooker Champion Steve Davis OBE was also at the event as brand ambassador for Network VEKA. He added: “Some people think the hard work stops once you have won an award but that is when the real work begins, as nobody wants to have the title taken away from them. As this is Gordon Euman’s third Network VEKA award, it just goes to show how seriously they take this achievement.”