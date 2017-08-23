Event will sell cycling benefits to businesses

The benefits of marketing the Borders as a tourist destination for cyclists will be explored in a free workshop and networking event.

The first of its kind, the event, on September 26, at Old Gala House, Galashiels. aims to explore the potential for cycle tourism in the Galashiels, Selkirk and Melrose area. Organised by Developing Mountain Biking in Scotland, businesses in the cycling industry will be given the opportunity to pitch what they do and suggest ways they can package their services with others.

The idea is to make Borders businesses more bike friendly and to work together to improve the cycling visitor’s journey.

From families on bikes to stunning road riding and extreme mountain biking the Tweed Valley has something to offer everyone. The event is intended to improve the understanding of how cycling can benefit local businesses in the Galashiels area, explaining what is currently on offer and how the Borders can work to improve that offer.

The event will discuss what makes a business bike friendly, the different types of cycling markets you can tap into and how to do that.

Any business operating in the cycling industry that would like to present a short speed pitch at the event, can email Colena.cottter@scottishcycling.org.uk or to book a space to attend register through Eventbrite.