Duns childminder gets top marks from Care Inspectorate

The Care Inspectorate has given a Duns childcare facility a rare accolade - awarding them top grades across all four quality themes!

Polly Wolly Doodle were given top marks of sixes across the board, something relatively rare, for ‘Environment’, ‘Quality of Care and Support’, ‘Staffing’ and ‘Leadership and Management’ and they have been chosen, along with a few other childminders, to feature in a government publication entitled ‘My Childminding Experience’.

Paula Preston, Polly Wolly Doodle’s manager said: “I am absolutely thrilled to have been awarded such excellent grades by the Care Inspectorate, it’s something I have aspired to for many years.

“Our unique provision of care and our environment is like no other, and we believe that this is what makes us so popular. But I wouldn’t be where I am now if it wasn’t for the support given to me by my team, Michelle and Kirsten, who are excellent early years assistants and amazing co-workers.

“Parents strongly agreed that overall they were happy with the quality of care their children received from us. Throughout the questionnaires parents were very positive indicating they and their children experienced a professional, nurturing and child-led care service here.”

The Care Inspectorate’s report stated that they found the childminder was performing “to an excellent standard” in all areas.

Under ‘Environment’ they reported: “Children were welcomed into a nurturing environment with encouraged independence to choose their own play experiences. Children’s emotional wellbeing was encouraged through the provision of many quiet areas where they could rest, relax and sleep. Activities and experiences were well planned. In the returned questionnaires parents made positive comments.”

With regard to ‘Quality of Care and Support’ they added: “A particular strength was how the childminder supported children and families with changes in their lives and provided additional support to the whole family. The childminder’s knowledge of specific childcare issues and development meant fast action was taken to identify when extra support was needed to help children progress.

“Respectful relationships with families promoted information sharing and positive working relationships. Children were respectfully listened to with a high level of involvement in making daily decisions and planning activities.”

Staffing was also praised. The report stated: “The childminder and assistants practice was strong, keeping up to date with current best practice and guidelines helped them to remain reflective and continue improving their professional knowledge.

“In addition, to attending training courses the childminder and assistants self-researched childcare issues and topics, relevant to their role and the children attending the service. Regular meetings were held to enable the sharing of new learning. As a result children continued to receive a high level of care and support.”

Finally, with regard to ‘Leadership and Management’, the report added: “The exemplary practice and outcomes for children identified throughout this report demonstrates the childmdiner’s commitment to providing a well-managed, high quality, child-led service.

The childminder and assistants met regularly to discuss the service, plan future activities and assess children and families’ experiences in the service. “These meetings were used well and contributed to their positive working relationship. Ensuring staff remained involved in planning and making decisions promoted a respectful add inclusive environment.

“The childminder demonstrated innovative practice when creating measures to meet the children’s differing needs. The strong use of the eight wellbeing indicators linked to ‘Getting it Right for Every Child’ supported the development of individual plans for each child. Seeking guidance from other professionals further strengthened the care and support provided.”