Butcher Bryan is one of the best

Over 22 Meat Skills finalist Bryan Hume from Shaws Fine Meats. Picture by Graeme Hart.

A Lauder butcher has been named as one of the top four in the country at the Scotland’s Butcher of the Year competition in Perth last month.

