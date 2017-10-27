‘Brutal’ market is blamed for closure

The owner of a Galashiels-based printing company spoke this week of his “great sadness and regret” over the closure of his business, with 15 people losing their jobs.

Workers turned up as normal to Meigle Colour Printers in Tweedbank last Friday and were asked to leave as the company had been taken into voluntary administration.

Managing director and owner Keith Johnston told the Southern yesterday that it was one of the hardest things he had ever had to do, citing the “brutal” print market and a forced relocation last year for the difficult decision.

He said: “I have been a part of that company for more than 40 years, as apprentice, printer, and owner.

“Meigle Printers was a long-established company, and it has been going strong since the 1960s, but right now, the print market is absolutely brutal.

“The commercial side of it is seriously cut-throat, and I have really just had enough.

“I had to make the decision for me and my family.”

Mr Johnston added: “We moved the factory twice in the last few years.

“The first time it was fine, because it was to expand the business, but the last one last year was a forced move.

“When you have large printing machines such as ours, it becomes a very expensive thing to do, and so it proved in this case.

“I put my heart and soul into this company, and it is with great sadness and regret that we have had to close.”

