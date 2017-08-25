Bridal boutique brings exclusive designers to the Borders

Brides with something a little different in mind when it comes to their perfect wedding gown could soon be flocking to Melrose.

With the opening of her High Street-based boutique Whimsicial Bride, Ali Allan is eager to help brides find something a little different from the more traditional style dresses on offer elsewhere.

Whimsical Bride owner Ali Allan in her Melrose boutique.

For Ali has carefully handpicked lines from designers across the globe and for the majority of collections. her new boutique is the only stockist in Scotland.

This exclusivity means she is set to attract customers from across Scotland and the North of England.

Whimsical Bride, as the name suggests, offers an alternative to traditional style structured dresses instead stocking bohemian, romantic and soft style gowns.

Ali is proud of her boutique, its values and the lines she is stocking.

“I hope that the products I have gone for will speak for themselves,” she said.

“When I have been buying the dresses I felt there was a market for dresses that are softer, enchanting and more modern than traditional styles.

“I was trying to buy beautiful dresses that are not too structured and have gone for some unusual finished, some are completely covered in pearls or sequins and some even have pockets.

“I think people will love them.”

Her ranges include gowns by Anny Lin, Savannah Miller, Hayley Paige, Cherry Williams, Ti Adora and Gemy Maalouf as well as bridesmaid dresses by Hayley Paige, hair accessories by Victoria Millesime and shoes and bags by Rachel Simpson.

Originally from Inverness, Ali and her family spent 20 years in Edinburgh before moving to Lauder in 2010.

Ali,46, has transformed the former Lyndoch Antiques shop into a modern and elegant boutique to compliment the ranges on offer.

She added: “There is still a big amount of footfall through Melrose. It’s a bustling, affluent town with the attraction of people being able to take the train to Tweedbank, ladies can go for a drink or lunch and really make a day of it.

“The local shop owners are quite excited too, it’s something a bit different and will bring a different clientele to the town.”

“It’s a really happy environment to work in.

“It’s my first time setting up on my own and it’s all very exciting. I look forward to welcoming brides in to find their perfect designer and dress.”

Whimsical Bride is open Tuesday and Wednesday from 10am to 2pm and Thursday to Saturday from 10am to 5pm.

For more information visit the website: www.whimsicalbride.co.uk