Borders butchers claims regional sausage award

JC Douglas Butchers has seen its traditional pork sausage hailed as the best in the South East of Scotland.

Judges at the Scottish Federation of Meat Traders’ competition last month awarded the prize to employee Kieran Dunbar’s creation.

The family-run firm, based in Main Street St Boswells, was one of over 100 butchers from all over Scotland competing in the hard-fought battle to lift the 2017 championship. And, despite the overall title going to Kirkcaldy, JC Douglas proved the regional favourite.

The championship was held as part of the recent Scottish Meat Trade Fair in Perth where five regional winners were selected before going on to compete for the coveted overall 2017 championship.

Director Jenna Douglas said: “This is a big thing for us and the Borders as the competition includes a lot of competition in this region and the lothians too.”

Douglas Scott, chief executive of Scottish Craft Butchers, said the record entry this year demonstrated the importance of the national title.

“After the Scottish Haggis Championship title, the Pork Sausage one is possibly the most sought after,” he said.

“Sausages are an increasingly important part of a butcher’s business and although very important, it’s not just down to the recipe. The subtle addition of the ingredients to achieve the best possible blend varies from sausage maker to sausage maker.

“Clearly, to be a regional winner, lots of things have all come together well to create a very special sausage worthy of much acclaim.”

The Scottish Pork Sausage Championship is held every two years.

The firm last year picked up two silver awards at the Scottish Craft Butchers’ Awards for its Borders banger and its caramelised onion and black pepper sausage.

At the same competition, Jenna was picked up the Extra Mile award for exceptional customer service.

This latest accolade comes following Jenna’s recent takeover of the business, soon to be re-named Jenna’s Quality Meats.