Borders businesses have their eyes on prizes

Three Borders firms, two of them twice over, are in the running for accolades at this year’s Scotland Food and Drink Excellence Awards.

Berwickshire’s Peelham Farm is shortlisted twice in the class for meat, for the organic beef bresaola and organic juniper-smoked mutton it produces at its 680-acre site near Foulden.

Tempest Brewing Co’s Long White Cloud, a 5.6% alcohol-by-volume pale ale, is up for the prize for brewing, and the Tweedbank firm’s brand and marketing manager, Shannon McFarlane, is nominated in the class for young talent.

Also up for an award, in the category for savouries and accompaniments, is the Born in the Borders visitor centre and brewery at Lanton Mill, its contender being its ale vinegar.

The Borders firms’ five shortlisted entries were among a record number of 272 submitted this time round.

The winners of all 22 categories will be announced on Thursday, May 18, at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre at a ceremony which will be hosted by chef and television presenter Simon Rimmer.