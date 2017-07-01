Borders brewery hoping to top magnificent seven haul of trophies

Tweedbank’s Tempest Brewing Company has 16 contenders in the running for prizes at this year’s Scottish Beer Awards.

That’s seven more than at last year’s inaugural awards and gives it the chance to defend its titles of brewery of the year and growth business of the year, two of the seven titles it won last time round.

Tempest staff at last year's awards.

It’s also been shortlisted for prizes for product development and exporting.

On top of that, a dozen of its beers are competing for six awards.

Bomber IPA and Brave New World are vying to be named best India pale ale. Long White Cloud is up for the title of best pale ale, Red Eye Flight for that of best porter and Modern Helles to be named best lager.

Its Mango Berlinner, Drop Kick Me Jesus and Rhubarb and Citrus Sour, a collaboration with three other breweries, are vying for the title of best sour beer, and Double Shuck, Marmalade on Rye, the Alligator Man and In the Dark We Live are all shortlisted in the amplified beer class.

The award ceremony, sponsored by supermarket chain Aldi and organised by Edinburgh firm KD Media, takes place in September.

“We’re delighted that we get the opportunity to defend our brewery of the year and growth business titles, alongside our wins last year for best IPA and best porter,” said a spokesperson for the brewery, founded in Kelso in April 2010 but based at Tweedbank Industrial Estate since February 2015.

“We’re really happy that our collaboration project beer with Fallen, Cromarty and Pilot is up for best sour. It just helps strengthen our resolve that the project is worthwhile and is starting to be successful.”