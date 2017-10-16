Borders-born woman in the BUAS hotseat as Ron prepares to hand over reins

The Border Union Agricultural Society (BUAS) has announced the appointment of Mags Clark as its new executive director.

Mags has extensive experience within the agriculture, events and banking industries, including more than 12 years at the Royal Highland Agricultural Society.

In her new role, Mags – who was born in Galashiels and grew up on farms in Blainslie, near Lauder, and Humbie, East Lothian – will be responsible for the day-to- day management of the 204-year-old Society, which has over 1,000 members and which operates from the 46-acre Springwood Park in Kelso.

She will also be responsible for the development of Springwood Park’s programme of over 100 events, and the organisation of the society’s flagship events – the two-day Border Union Show, the UK’s largest Ram Sales, and the annual Championship Dog Show.

Currently living in South Lanarkshire, she is making plans to move back to the Borders when she takes up her new position at the BUAS in January.

Mags takes over the running of the society from Ron Wilson, who has been secretary for 20 years.

Douglas Stephen, chairman of the BUAS, said: “We believe that in Mags, we have found an ideal person to build on the successes the society has enjoyed in recent years.

“She has a clear appreciation of, and empathy with the agricultural community as well as extensive experience in financial management, in the organisation of large events, and in the development of young people within the industry, and we’re looking forward to working with her in the coming years.

“She takes over from Ron Wilson, to whom we all owe a huge debt of gratitude for the work that he has undertaken on the society’s behalf over two decades. His dedication and contribution have been exemplary and we want to thank him sincerely for everything he, and his wife Joan, have done.”

Mags told us: “I’m delighted to be taking up such an important role. The society has achieved a huge amount in recent years, but we know that there is still enormous potential for further development that will benefit not just the agricultural community, but the Borders region as a whole.

“I’m greatly looking forward to taking up my role in the New Year.”

And the man known as Mr Border Union Show, Ron Wilson, said: “I’ve known Mags for over nine years and believe she is ideally suited to building on the firm foundations we’ve established over the last 20 years, in order to take the society, Springwood Park and its events programme to a new level.

“While I’m stepping down from my role here, I will still be involved in agriculture, farming our herd of Romany Herefords and assisting with my son’s new farm diversification business, Fluffy Moos.

“I’m looking forward to attending the Border Union Show, and many other Springwood Park events, as a visitor, and will look on with pride in the role I have played as the society moves on to the next chapter in its development.”