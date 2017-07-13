Burnfoot basks in carnival sunshine

Community spirit and plenty of sunshine shone throughout Hawick’s Burnfoot on Saturday as the Borders’ largest housing estate staged its annual carnival.

The family event was a huge success, with more thank 500 folk flocking to the grounds of Burnfoot Community School to hear live bands and enjoy the fancy-dress and funfair.

Hawick Scout Pipe Band lead the carnival into the grounds.

Festival queen Skye Clears was crowned and carnival cornet David Wright received his riding crop after Hawick provost Watson McAteer opened the event.

More than 50 youngsters took part in the fancy-dress contest, each receiving a certificate and prize from Hawick Cornet Ali George and his lass Katy Moffat, before an afternoon of entertainment ensued.

Hawick Scout Pipe Band, Hawick Saxhorn Band and local acts Up in Arms, Got2Dance, the Ninth Life, this Wooden Idea, Allan Scott and Dark Horse kept crowds entertained throughout the afternoon and evening.

Burnfoot Community Council chairwoman Ann Knight said: “Our carnival queen and cornet had a super day. I think they will remember it all for a while.

Burnfoot Cornet David Wright and Burnfoot Carnival Queen Skye Clears.

“They were the stars of the show and did a fantastic job.

Delighted with the turnout, Ann added: “Burnfoot folk will turn out for anything and everything regardless, but this year I couldn’t have asked for better weather.”

Kai and Indie Richardson with Red Watch in Hawick attending the Burnfoot Carnival.

Katy Moffat, Hawick Cornet Ali George, Janette McAteer and Hawick Provost Watson McAteer enjoy an ice cream at Burnfoot Carvinal.

Youngsters enjoy this year's Burnfoot Carnival.

Youngsters dress up as their favourite characters at Burnfoot Carnival.

The 'Happy Feet Penguins' at Burnfoot Carnival fancy dress.

Hawick Cornet Ali George and his lass Katy Moffat with youngsters.

The dominos.