British Empire Medal for Margaret

A founding member of Burnmouth Community Council has had her dedication to the community recognised as she has been named in this year’s Queen’s Birthday Honours List.

Burnmouth’s Margaret Driscoll has been awarded a British Empire Medal for her 50 years of service to the community.

With great enthusiasm, the 80-year-old has served on Burnfoot Community Council since its inception 27 years ago and was also a founding member of the Burnmouth Village Hall Committee which she joined 25 years ago.

The former Post Office employee has been credited with working on various projects including improving the community’s environment and amenities and is well-known for her involvement in the organisation of the annual children’s Gala Day.

Alongside that, she has been the driving force in the creation of footpaths, the erection of notice boards and seats, as well as the planting of flowers and the upkeep of the village hall.

Margaret told the Berwickshire: “It came completely out of the blue, very much a surprise and of course, I am absolutely delighted.

“I don’t know if I deserve this as over the years, you just do what you enjoy doing really.”

What she has enjoyed the most over those years is: “Just being able to do things for the village and being one of the many that has served on both the community council as well as the village hall committee.

“I have also enjoyed helping out where I can and helping to run events such as holding functions in the hall.”

And her efforts to help the community do not stop there.

Having moved with her family from Norham in Northumberland to coastal Burnmouth when she was just six weeks old, Margaret has grown up with a keen interest in the sea.

That interest led her to dedicate more than 60 years as a committee member of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution, with 58 of those holding the position of secretary. Back in 2010 her service to the RNLI was recognised when she was awarded charity’s the highest accolade, Honorary Life Governor.

Margaret says she will now continue to raise funds for the service and will continue to help the community through the hall committee.