Bring your treasures to the Antiques Roadshow

The Antiques Roadshow will visit Floors Castle in Kelso, the family home of the Duke of Roxburghe, as it celebrates its 40th series this year.

Presenter Fiona Bruce announced the 2017 venues in a special Antiques Roadshow looking back at the highlights of 2016, and updating stories from the year.

The venues Fiona and the Antiques Roadshow team of experts will visit include Queen Victoria’s favourite summer home, Osborne on the Isle of Wight, and there will be special show outside The Queen Vic pub on EastEnders’ Albert Square where invited guests will bring treasured objects from the worlds of film, music, theatre and television.

Antiques Roadshow was first recorded as a pilot show at Hereford Town Hall on May 17, 1977, presented by Bruce Parker with antiques expert Arthur Negus.

To mark the historic year, the team will begin recording its 40th series, 40 years from the date of its first recording, on May 17, 2017, at Minehead Railway Station, home of the West Somerset Railway, the longest heritage railway in England.

Other iconic venues Antiques Roadshow will visit in 2017 include: Northern Ireland’s Parliament Buildings and Stormont Estate; Cardiff Castle in Wales and the glorious gardens at Nymans in West Sussex.

Fiona Bruce, presenter of Antiques Roadshow since 2008, said: “As well as the 40th series of Antiques Roadshow, it will be my own 10th series on the programme next year. Where does the time go? Meeting fantastic people, hearing their stories, going to fabulous locations and, best of all unearthing hidden treasures clearly makes the time fly.

“I hope as many people as possible come along to see us in 2017 at one of our fascinating venues. It’s a great, free day out. You can see behind the scenes of one of your favourite shows, and, who knows? We’d love to make your 2017 extra memorable with surprising news about your treasures.”

Entry is free and no pre-registration, tickets or appointments are required, just turn up on the day.

The Roadshow will visit Floors Castle on Thursday, July 6. More information on attending can be found at www.bbc.co.uk/antiquesroadshow