Boy, 14, charged following school fire

A teenager has been charged following a suspicious fire at Balmoral Primary School in Galashiles on Saturday, October 21.

The 14-year-old male will now be reported to the Children’s Reporter. Police would like to thank the public for their assistance during this appeal.

A fire crew was called to the school in the town’s Balmoral Avenue at around 9pm on Saturday evening.

Firefighters found rubber matting from the playground had been dragged up to the building and set on fire.

A spokesperson for Scottish Borders Council said: “Thanks to the prompt action by Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, the fire at Balmoral was extinguished before any damage could be done.”