Borders youngsters put best feet forward to win awards

Pupils at 10 schools across the region put their best feet forward to earn accolades at this year’s Scottish Borders Council active school travel awards.

Nine primaries were given shields for having the highest percentage of pupils travelling in by either walking, cycling or using a scooter, and Hawick High won the prize competed for by the region’s nine high schools.

Scottish Borders Council infrastructure manager Colin Ovens and network manager Brian Young with Ross Lothian and Lucy Brennan of Hawick High School.

The winners are decided using information provided by a national survey and collated by travel charity Sustrans.

Besides Hawick High, this year’s winners were Chirnside and Cockburnspath primaries in Berwickshire, Tweedbank Primary, Knowepark Primary in Selkirk, Burnfoot Community School in Hawick, St Ronan’s Primary in Innerleithen and Ancrum, Ednam and Newtown primaries.

The council’s executive member for education, Galashiels councillor Sandy Aitchison, said: “These awards aim to recognise the efforts of pupils, teachers and parents in actively travelling to school.

“Well done to all the winners, and I hope to see another year of active travel by schools throughout the Borders.”