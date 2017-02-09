Borders volunteers given funding boost

Borders volunteers received a belated Christmas present this week in the form of a £1,500 charity donation.

The Borders branch of the Royal Voluntary Service was this year’s chosen charity to benefit from Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk MP Calum Kerr’s annual charity Christmas card competition.

Alison White and Douglas Aitken from Borders RVS receive a Callum Kerr and Phillipa Whitten.

Featuring the artwork of Eyemouth High School pupil Phillipa Whitten, whose winning design was selected by Borders artist Rob Hain, more than 1,000 copies were distributed around the constituency with the help of sponsorship from several Borders firms.

The money will be used by the Borders branch of the Royal Voluntary Service to help older people to maintain their independence and involvement in their community.

Phillipa and Mr Kerr presented the cheque to volunteers, staff and service users at the charity’s Millfield Social Centre in Jedburgh on Monday.

Mr Kerr said: “It was a delight to meet service users and volunteers and to hear first hand about just how vital the service is.

“It offers elderly members of our community improved quality of life by giving them the chance to get out of the house and participate in a wide range of activities.

“I was also very pleased that we’ve managed to significantly increase the total amount raised.

“Last year, we sent out 700 cards. This year, we managed 1,000, and I’m very grateful to Phillipa for entering the competition and adding her creativity into the mix with an excellent design.”

Scottish Borders voluntary service manager Douglas Aitken, who collected the cheque, added: “Donations like this are vital to ensure we can enrich the lives of the elderly who use our services by helping them to stay active and lead fulfilled lives.

“All of this would not be possible without the support and dedication of our volunteers who contribute their time at our social centres and our community transport service that both run across the Scottish Borders.”

To find out more about the services and volunteering opportunities available through the Borders RVS, call 01896 754481 or visit scottishbordershub@royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk

Last year the MP’s Christmas card raised £1,000 for the Radio Borders Cash for Kids appeal.

Mr Kerr added: “There are many rewarding aspects to this job but having the opportunity to bring together schools, local businesses and a good local cause is foremost among them.”