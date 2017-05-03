Borders hotels scoop up top Scottish awards

Three Borders hotels have scooped up prizes at this year’s prestigious Scottish Hotel of the Year awards.

A glitzy ceremony and dinner was held at Glasgow’s Crowne Plaza last week where television presenter Carol Smillie hosted the event attended by 400 people.

The St Boswells-based Buccleuch Arms took home the Breakfast of the Year award thanks to its positive and original menu concept and innovative dishes. The award is now the hotel’s third after previously receiving Inn of the Year twice.

The 22-bedroomed Roxburghe Hotel and Golf Course, Kelso, received Golf Hotel of the Year for demonstrating an experienced passion for the game as well as having a full understanding of golfers’ specific needs.

The third Borders hotel to be awarded a prize was Peebles’ Tontine Hotel. The High Street establishment won Town Hotel of the Year after wowing the judges on every aspect of the hotel.

All 28 winners of the awards, which is now in its 14th year, were selected after a 12-month research process carried out by four experienced judges.

Billy Hamilton, owner of the 19th century Buccleuch Arms said:“This is a new category win for us and we are delighted. Many say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day and we always ensure that, for our guests, it is also memorable for all the right reasons.

“The feedback from the judges praised our friendly, local staff team and, as ever, we are enormously grateful to them for their hard work and dedication.

“In addition, our menu was praised for its sumptuous choice of fine breakfast dishes, all cooked to order, beautifully presented and made with locally sourced ingredients and so we are extremely proud.

“We look forward to continuing to do what we do and to displaying our new trophy.”

Next year’s event will be held on April 29, at an Edinburgh hotel.

Renata Parolari Fernandes, senior researcher at the Scottish Hotel Awards, said: “We received wonderful feedback following the awards night, from entertainment to atmosphere, it was a great success.

“Because The Scottish Hotel Awards has been running for so long, it is the one date in the year when we all know we will have the chance to meet and catch up with industry peers while enjoying an exciting evening away from work.

“It is always a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the industry and keep an eye on the exceptional work being done by other hotels.”