Borders Girlguides savour Glasgow gig atmosphere

A total of 135 girls from Tweedbank, Selkirk, Galashiels, Innerleithen and West Linton joined in the party at Girlguiding Scotland’s biggest pop concert, TARTAN GIG.

The girls – plus their leaders – headed to the SSE Hydro arena in Glasgow to enjoy a star-studded line-up featuring Jess Glynne, Louisa Johnson, Pixie Lott, John Newman, JP Cooper, Birdy, Five After Midnight and host Cel Spellman with around 8,000 others.

TARTAN GIG is just one the many opportunities Girlguiding Scotland offers girls and young women.

To find out more about being a member or adult volunteer, visit www.girlguidingscotland.org.uk/get-involved