Borders events will offer advice on how to foil thieves

Police are holding two events in Tweeddale next week to offer advice on thwarting thieves.

The events are being held in Peebles and West Linton following requests for advice from Borderers concerned about burglars and bogus callers.

Anti-social behaviour and personal safety issues will also be covered.

The market-style events will feature stalls run by agencies including Police Scotland, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, Scottish Borders Council’s trading standards department, neighbourhood watch officials and Victim Support.

Companies demonstrating crime prevention products will also be represented.

Those attending will also have the opportunity to sign up to the free messaging system SBAlert to receive information on crimes and scams happening in the Borders.

The first event takes place in the Eastgate Theatre in Peebles next Tuesday, May 30, from 2pm to 8pm.

The second will be at West Linton fire station the day after, also from 2pm to 8pm.

Inspector Tony Hodges said: “It is heartening that the communities in Tweeddale recognise the need to work alongside Police Scotland to make the area safer.

“Initiatives such as no-cold-caller zones and neighbourhood watch schemes have been proven to reduce and prevent crime.

“It is hoped by staging these events we can assist residents with appropriate crime prevention advice and guidance as well as encouraging communities to look out for each other.”

Graham Jones, the council’s safer communities and community justice manager, added: “While recorded crime in the Scottish Borders is relatively low when compared to other parts of Scotland, dishonesty remains the most frequently occurring crime.

“Working in partnership, we are offering crime prevention advice to local communities which will include information on recent trends and practical ways to reduce the likelihood of having property stolen.

“By taking some relatively straightforward precautions and being vigilant, it is possible to discourage those individuals who engage in criminal activity.

“I would encourage members of the community to take advantage of these events.”

Refreshments will be available at both events.