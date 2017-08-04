Borders cyclists go the distance to raise £7,000 for charity

Six Borders cyclists have gone the distance to raise more than £7,000 for Prostate Scotland.

A team made up of Stevie Halls, Keith Irvine, Ron Murray, Alan Brown and Kevin Mania, all from Galashiels, and Hawick’s Doug Welsh braved three days of almost-constant rain to cycle 185 miles from the North Yorkshire village back to the Borders.

They made that journey on the same weekend as Gala Cricket Club played Settle’s team in the annual Davidson-Paterson Memorial Cup game, held this year at the Scots’ Meigle Park home ground.

They set off from Settle, travelling north to Appleby in Cumbria before tackling a climb of 1,900ft up Hartside, near Penrith, then heading on to Newcastleton. They were welcomed back to Gala Cricket Club by a big crowd and applauded for their efforts.

Stevie said: “All of us have carried out various charity cycling challenges in the past, but we agreed that this one was one of the toughest.

“The rain was relentless and more akin to January than July, so we were delighted to make it back to Galashiels on the Sunday. A huge thanks goes to all who donated to the cause. It certainly helped to keep us going during those tough days in the saddle.

“A few of us commented that we would be throwing our bikes away after this challenge, but I am sure we will be looking for our next one soon.”

A Prostate Scotland spokesperson said: “Our deepest gratitude to the whole team for undertaking this brave and tough challenge and for raising awareness and fundraising in their communities.”