Borders brass bands get together in park

The eight brass bands from across the Borders will gather together for the first Massed Bands performance this century on Sunday, August 27.

The event, which will take place in Wilton Lodge Park, Hawick, will begin with a short march through the park, prior to a grand performance at 2pm at the bandstand.

“We are expecting upwards of 100 musicians on the day’ said Scottish Borders Brass Band Association chairman, Scott Renwick.

“We are delighted to have this first gathering at the new bandstand in Wilton Lodge Park,’ he added.

Bands represented will include the Hawick Saxhorn Band, Langholm Town Band, Jedforest Instrumental Band, St Boswells Concert Band, Selkirk Silver Band, Galashiels Town Band, St Ronan’s Silver Band and Peebles Burgh Silver Band.

Hosted by the Hawick Saxhorn Band, the afternoon will be be a wonderful selection of old and new tunes and a guaranteed highlight to the ongoing bandstand music series.

Some seating will be available, but audience members are encouraged to bring their own for this particular performance.