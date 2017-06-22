Borderers recognised in Queen’s latest birthday honours list

Six Borderers have been recognised in this year’s Queen’s birthday honours list for helping others.

Barbara Frost, of Darnick, has been made a dame for services to the provision of safe water, sanitation and hygiene in developing countries, and Brian Evans, of St Boswells, has received a British Empire Medal for his voluntary services across the Borders.

Brian Wynn Evans, of St Boswells, has been awarded a British Empire Medal for voluntary service in the Scottish Borders in the 2017 Queen's Birthday Honours List.

Two Peebles residents are also on the list – Claire Garnett, made a Member of the British Empire, and Kathleen Mason, made a Member of the Royal Victorian Order.

Mary Brownlie also received a BEM for services to the community in Broughton and Upper Tweeddale, as did Burnmouth Community Council founder member, Margaret Driscoll.

Barbara, 64, held the position of chief executive at London-based Wateraid for 11 years before retiring in May.

During her time with Wateraid, she has been credited with protecting children from potentially fatal waterborne diseases, releasing women and girls from the daily drudgery of fetching dirty water and helping communities to escape extreme poverty.

The charity also expanded its work into 37 countries and more than trebled its income to more than £85m under Barbara’s leadership.

Prior to joining Wateraid, Barbara was chief executive at Somerset-based charity Action on Disability and Development for nine years.

She said: “I am delighted to be accorded this honour.

“The team of spirited trustees, staff, volunteers, supporters and partners are WaterAid’s life blood, and together they collaborate and inspire action.

“Witnessing lives transformed and communities lift themselves out of poverty as a result of access to safe water, hygiene and decent sanitation is the most rewarding experience. WaterAid has a big vision of a world where everyone everywhere has access to these most basic of services.

“It is determined to see this vision become a reality.

Brian, 79, worked as a civil engineer at Scottish Borders Council’s water and mains department for 17 years before retiring in 1996, and he has been credited for the success of the St Boswells-based Roxburgh Landward Benevolent Trust.

He joined the committee as treasurer 16 years ago when the small charity, set up to help people in need in the landward area of the former Roxburgh County Council, was struggling to clarify its aims. It has since widened its remit to help those in small towns or villages.

Brian has also dedicated 12 years to Citizens Advice Scotland, carrying out the role of treasurer between 1996 and 2008 for the Borders branch in Galashiels, with three of those years as treasurer of the Scottish Association of Citizens’ Advice Bureaux.

Now he dedicates his time to St Boswells Parish Church, where he has been secretary since he moved to the region 30 years ago.

He said: “I am very pleased to receive the award, though I’m not too sure as to why I have been awarded it as there are plenty of others who could have been. It was a huge surprise to find out that I had been nominated.

“I first came to the Borders area about 30 years ago when I first visited for a holiday and loved the look of it. I was lucky enough that it just happened to be the right time as there was a job going.

“I now plan to stay at the church and help out for as long as I can.”

More than 1,110 people were honoured altogether.