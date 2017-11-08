Bonfire now faces uncertain future

Borderers travelled from far and wide to experience this year’s dazzling fireworks display at Ancrum.

Organised by the villagers themselves, an impressive sum of more than £420 was donated towards the fireworks display, complete with rockets, comets and cones.

Ancrum bonfire night on Sunday 5th Nov. L-r, Louis Devlin, Charlie MacDonald and Iver Coyle.

A bonfire was lit, and fireworks were set off from 7pm on Sunday, when crowds gathered at the village green.

Simon James, who has been setting up the fireworks for the village for the last 16 years, said that despite the cold weather, the clear night was enjoyed by all.

He told the Southern: “The whole village helped build the bonfire and people came from miles round to watch it, even from Jedburgh.

“It was a great fireworks display this year which was enjoyed by all.

Ancrum bonfire night on Sunday 5th Nov. Ivy Elder, Rowan Elder and Douglas Miller of Ancrum.

“It has always been a great community event which runs and organises itself.”

However, villagers are currently unsure of the event’s future in the village after they were left shocked by police officers later calling in firefighters to extinguish the fire.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Local officers in Jedburgh observed a large bonfire on the village green in Ancrum on Sunday, November 5, and established there was no formal supervision or stewarding in place.

“Police consulted with the fire service, who agreed the bonfire was not supervised and extinguished it.”