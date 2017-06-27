Bogus workmen demand £5,000 for supposed roof repairs in Borders village

Borderers are being warned to be on the alert for bogus workmen after a villager at Newstead, near Melrose, was asked to pay £5,000 for supposed roof repairs this week.

The police were called by bank staff after a man in his fifties tried to withdraw £5,000 to pay for supposed roofing work on Monday morning.

Inspector Ali Hutchens, of Melrose police station, said: “We’re currently following a positive line of inquiry in connection with this incident.

“However, we’d urge anyone who may be able to help with our ongoing investigation to get in touch.

“We’d also continue to urge residents to always be wary of unknown or unexpected callers.”

“Never accept offers on your doorstep, and if you are made to feel uncomfortable or intimidated, call a trusted friend, neighbour or police.”

Anyone with information about Monday’s incident can call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0878 of June 26, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.