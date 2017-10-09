Bloodhound rocket fires interest in science at Melrose

Borders College was invited to return to the Bang Goes The Borders event at St Mary’s School, Melrose, following on from last year’s success.

Young visitors were wowed by various interactive workshops, engaging both pupils and their parents.

Lecturers Dave Black and Dale Clancy ran two Bloodhound rocket car workshops (pictured), with approximately 75 kit cars built and raced by visitors to the event. Fastest speed was 62mph during the morning session, and 68mph in the afternoon.

Programme leader John Rafferty also brought along his own bird of prey, demonstrating to visitors the GPS technology that can be adopted to track the bird’s movements.

Fraser Wight, Conor Bradley and Michael Kidd, from the college’s information services and learning technology team offered various interactive experiences, including virtual reality (VR), where participants donned VR headsets to visit amazing locations, including the International Space Station, inside the human body and the coral reefs of the Galapagos islands using Google Expeditions technology.

There was also the opportunity to try out basic programming skills using the college’s robot, ‘Dash’.

Visitors could also try their hand at controlling a remote drone, piloting it to fly from one end of the room to another.