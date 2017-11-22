Blood Bikes hero Steven takes third prize

Hawick motorcyclist Steven Quintus was hailed a true biker hero at the weekend, taking third place at a national award ceremony.

Steven was nominated in the Biking Hero awards – sponsored by motorbike insurance broker Carole Nash and held during the Motorcycle Live Show at the NEC in Birmingham – by his daughter Kimberley, for his voluntary work with Blood Bikes, the free courier service for the NHS which transports blood samples, tissue samples and breast milk.

Blood Bikes is responsible for saving lives by rushing the samples between hospitals when needed. There were two rounds of voting at the event, and a panel of judges whittled down the nominees, at the end of which Steven was in third place, winning a cheque for £400.

The hosiery worker, who travelled to Birmingham with Kimberly, told The Southern: “On the first voting for the top 10 I realised that i was in the running, but did not expect to come anywhere on the second voting. To finish in third place in the UK was quite a surprise and a shock.”

Steven also met some heroes of his own at the event, with Leon Haslam (2017 British Superbike champion), Jonathan Rea (World Superbike champion) and Ron Haslam (winner of three world titles and four British championships) taking part.

Rebecca Donohue, head of marketing at organisers Carole Nash said, “We are thrilled with the brilliant entries we received for our Biking Hero awards for 2017 – over 60 in total. The guest judges certainly had a tough time choosing a top three but Steven’s entry particularly stood out for us for his work with Blood Bikes helping to save hundreds of lives each year.

“The whole team at Carole Nash would like to pay tribute to Steven and congratulate him on his outstanding work.

“Carole Nash has supported Blood Bikes for many years and in fact in 2015, we gave £30,000 to Blood Bike causes around the UK.”