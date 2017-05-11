Bird table tonic for Peebles patients

Volunteers at Borders charity Home Basics have produced a bird table for Hay Lodge Hospital in Peebles.

Clare Harris, who is employed at the hospital as an activity assistant, read about Home Basics’ workshop and decided to get in touch. She works with patients to enrich their stay at the hospital and has been planting flowers on a balcony, but wanted to add a bird table which had to be small enough to fit the balcony and easy to move to allow wheelchairs to access the area.

Home Basics were happy to donate materials, and the volunteers their time, to create a bird table.

The table and a supply of food were taken to the hospital and presented to staff and patients. Hopefully, the table will attract plenty of birds from the surrounding trees for the patients to watch.

Pictured with patients are Robyn Finney (staff nurse), Lorna Wilson (charge nurse), Kate MacDonald (Home Basics marketing co-ordinator), Michael Hay and Rod Sinclair (health care support workers) and Clare Harris.

DISTRICT NEWS

BEDRULE

SWI

At the April meeting, members knitted twiddle muffs, to be donated for dementia sufferers. Competition: A pin badge – 1. Ann Reid, 2. Teela Ferguson, 3. Julie Watt.

BOWDEN

Community cafe

The next community cafe will be held in the village hall on Wednesday, May 17, at 11am.

CADDONFOOT

Parish church

Holy communion was celebrated on Sunday when the service was conducted by the Reverend Elspeth Harley. Fay Brydon delivered the Bible reading, while music was played by Andy Bird. Sunday was also the start of the annual appeal and monies will go towards the heating project. Bible study continues this week in a change of venue – the Clovenfords Hotel. Christian Aid Week begins on Sunday, May 14, and there will be a joint coffee morning in Trinity Church on Saturday, May 20, from 9am-noon.

DENHOLM

May fair

There will be all the fun of the fair on Denholm Green on Saturday, May 20 – and the young of age and young of heart are being asked to turn up in fancy dress. The village’s May fair attractions will include local youngsters giving a display of maypole and country dancing, St Boswell’s concert and Hawick Scout pipe bands. A car boot sale will also be a highlight – this opens at 8am. Music and other stalls begin at 11am. A fancy dress competition (judged at 11.30am) is a new feature, and there will be prizes for different age groups – including adults. More information from 01450 870268.

EARLSTON

Parish church

On Sunday, May 14, the service at 10.15am will be conducted by Tom Burnham. Copy deadline for articles for the next magazine is Monday, May 15. The session meets on Tuesday, May 16, at 7.30pm in the church hall lounge. The next talk in the manse is on Wednesday, May 17, at 7pm and the subject is the Church of Scotland. The spring concert on Friday, May 19, at 7.30pm is in the church and features Langlee Community Choir. Entry is by donation and all proceeds will go to Christian Aid.

Wednesday club

The latest meeting was opened by hostess Sheila McKay before she introduced member Mrs C. Robertson who spoke on U3A (University of the Third Age). This was followed by a quiz compiled by Mrs A. Thompson. Competition – key ring – 1, Mrs B. Mason; 2, Mrs T. Cessford; 3, K. Brownlie. The next meeting is on May 17 and the competition is for a cream jug.

Thursday lunch club

A game of indoor golf began last week’s gathering, Mrs P. Todd emerging victorious. After lunch, the Reverend Marion Dodd gave a talk on her career before becoming a minister, speaking about her time at university, music and travels.

ETTRICKBRIDGE

Church fair

The annual church spring fair is being held on Saturday, May 13, from 2-4pm, in Kirkhope Hall. This year’s sponsored event is a Shuttlecock Challenge with prizes for highest score and highest ‘guess the score’ for all ages.

AGM

Kirkhope Hall AGM will take place on Monday, May 22, at 7.30pm.

FOUNTAINHALL

SWI

Members meet in the village hall on Wednesday, May 17, at 7.30pm. There will be a craft workshop and the competitions are a pot plant and an animal-themed photograph. April competitions – vegetable animal – 1, Agnes Mathison; 2, Dorothy Small; animal ornament – 1, Lin Voorspuy; 2, Dawn Brown. Potential new members and visitors are welcome to attend.

GALASHIELS

Burns club

It’s all change at the top of Galashiels Burns Club. At the annual general meeting in the town’s Royal British Legion club, Alastair Christie was appointed president for the forthcoming year. Graeme Currie was elected vice-president. Outgoing president Robert Fairburn was congratulated by the committee for his part in hosting two successful Burns suppers during his his term in office. Other office bearers elected – secretary, Keith Cowan; treasurer, Douglas Watt. Committee – Russell Robertson, David Sanderson, Grant Lees, Tom Cass, Murray Dickson, Drew Tulley, David Darling, Billy McGinnis, Matthew Burgess and Robert Fairburn.

Waterways Group

Last Saturday eight volunteers cleared undergrowth and litter between Wilderhaugh (A72) and the Gala Water, opposite B&Q. The work generated six cubic metres of prunings and 6kg of rubbish. Also, a supermarket trolley was recovered from the Gala Water. The group’s next work party is on Saturday, June 3. For more information about the group, contact David Usher on 01896 753620 or email davidjusher@btinternet.com.

St Peter’s Church

Today (Thursday) at 10am, a communion service will be held, while on Saturday, May 13, at 12.30pm it’s Soup ‘n’ Pud for Christian Aid. Sunday, May 14 - 9.30am, Sunday Squad followed by juice and toast; 10.30am, sung eucharist (Rev Charles Aitchison); 6pm, healing service (Father Philip Blackledge). Tuesday, May 16 – 3pm, afternoon tea service. Thursday, May 18 – 10am, communion.

HAWICK

Rotary

Jan Pringle, Burnfoot Communities Futures Project manager, based at The Hub, explained the work of the project at last week’s meeting. She highlighted the organisation from its formation in 2007 under the Local Action Plan sponsored by Scottish Borders Council. It is a registered charity covering a varied selection of activities for the benefit of the community and there are two full-time employees, 20 part-timers and an enthusiastic band of volunteers. The aim is to improve the environment for health and living for the residents of Burnfoot. Questions were dealt with after which past president Ron Laidlaw gave the vote of thanks. The club made a donation of £200 to the Motor Neurone Disease Appeal and £100 to provide the medals at the Primary Schools’ Swimming Gala when past president Mairhi Trickett will present them to the winners.

HEITON

Craft fair

Village hall funds will benefit from a craft fair being held on Sunday, May 14, from 10am-3pm.

HOWNAM

Towford SWI

Jayne Horton delivered a training session on using the defibrillator at the latest meeting. Competition: Home-made juice – 1. Jean Douglas, 2. Francis Armstrong. The annual whist drive will be held on Tuesday, May 23, at Hownam Hall (7.30pm). The summer meeting is to Woodside on Tuesday, June 6, (6 for 6.30pm).

JEDBURGH

Re-dedication

The Lodge of St John, Jedburgh 104, this year celebrates 250 years being attached to the Grand Lodge of Scotland. The Grand Master Mason, along with a team of 14 brethren from the Grand Lodge, will be working a re-dedication ceremony at Jedburgh Town Hall on Saturday, May 20, starting at 12.30pm, followed by a celebration dinner. Masonic brethren from all over the Borders will be in attendance, along with one brother from New York state. The then Master of the Lodge assisted in the laying of the foundation stone at Jedburgh Castle Jail – and with this in mind the jail is putting on an exhibition to celebrate the event.

Christian Aid Week

Kenmore Hall will again be used as a shop and snack cafe from Monday to Friday (May 15-19). Books, plants and bric-a-brac will be for sale from 10am-3pm daily.

KELSO

Fiddlers’ rally

The Marie Curie cancer charity is set to benefit from a fiddlers’ rally being held at the Tait Hall on Saturday, May 20, at 7pm. Guest performers are Ernie Coe and Stuart Anderson. Tickets are available from Hector Innes, The Square, Kelso, or Wilbert Girvan (01450 373439).

Stitchers

Kelso Stitchers are not having their usual evening meeting on Tuesday, May 23 – instead, members are going on an outing to Dainty Supplies in Washington, meeting the coach in The Knowes car park at 9am. For further information, contact Rineke Sangster on 01573 229414.

LAUDER

Guild

The annual guild outing saw 15 members travel to Teviot Smokery and Water Gardens. High tea was served at The Lodge, Carfraemill. The monthly coffee morning is on Saturday, May 13, in the church centre (10-11.30am).

Church

Worship will be celebrated by the Rev Rae Clark on Sunday, May 14, at Channelkirk (10am) and Lauder (11.30am). Christian Aid Week (May 14-20) – arrangements for Channelkirk/Oxton – envelopes for donations are available from Oxton village shop and at Channelkirk church services until Sunday, May 21. Envelopes should be returned to the shop, Marie White at Lammerview or at the above services. Envelopes for Lauder residents will be distributed and collected between May 14-20. The sponsored Walk with St Cuthbert is on Saturday, June 10, and registration is essential for participants – the deadline is Saturday, May 13. Walkers may raise funds for the church and/or a charity of their choice. Places can be booked via Border Events at www.borderevents.com or by phone – 01750 725480.

Historical society

Lauderdale Historical Society will be holding its AGM on Wednesday, May 17, in the Youth Trust Hall, opposite the Lauderdale Hotel. Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start. The agenda will include proposals to improve administration, as well as the election of committee members.

Scouts

Lauderdale Scouts are welcoming the community to their hall in West High Street for a morning of coffee, cake and games on Saturday, May 13 (10am-noon). Proceeds will go towards their trip to the International Scout Camp in Switzerland in August.

Lauder in Bloom

A family-friendly workshop will be held on Saturday, May 20, in Lauder Public Hall, from 10am-noon. Participants will plant up hanging baskets and window boxes to take home with them. They are welcome to bring their own containers to re-fill as Lauder in Bloom has a limited number of new containers available on the day – first come, first served. There will also be children’s planting and crafting sessions, as well as a raffle, plant stall and home-baking.

LINDEAN

Carpet bowls

Lindean’s carpet bowling season drew to a close with a presentation to the club competition winners – men’s champion, David Gray; runner up, Cameron Gray. Handicap, Jordan Aitken; runner-up, Caroline Young. Ladies’ champion, Caroline Young; runner-up, Shelagh Hogg. Junior champion, Clark Young; runner-up, Curtis Charlton. Over-60s, Neil Miller; runner-up, Graeme Main. Weekly points – 1, Jenna Reavely; 2, Neil Miller; 3, Jordan Aitken. It was Jordan and Jenna’s first season playing carpet bowls, which restart in September.

SWI

At the AGM, Margaret Oliver gave the report on last year’s activities, while the treasurer’ delivered her annual report. Two committee members resigned, being replaced by Sandra Todd and Alison Brunton. Cup winners: 1. Margaret Oliver, 2. Margaret Milne, 3. Margaret Inglis and Val Mayo. Members then played a few games of beetle drive and postcard jigsaw.

MELROSE

Family history

Borders Family History Society’s AGM is in the Corn Exchange at 2.30pm on Sunday, May 28. There will also be a talk entitled ‘William Collin and the Christina Craig – an Eyemouth maritime family story from the Great War’.

Trimontium

Whether it’s the political situation or the unseasonably good weather (which usually encourages people to enjoy the fresh air), so far there has been no post-Easter lull in attendances. Old Melrose had its second walk on the May bank holiday under Ian Skinner, and Margaret Collin also took round a Probus party from Innerleithen to which she had previously given a talk. Trinity School from Hawick undertook the Route March from Leaderfoot to Newstead, then on to the museum for the demonstrations and lunch – and time for a visit to the park. The Burnswark Exhibition – ‘The Offensive Romans’ – showing the background to and results of the chairman’s two years of excavations to discover hundreds of Roman lead sling bullets, touched base in Melrose. It had been in Dumfries for several months and then in Peebles since December, and on the way back to Dumfries it was found possible to ‘drop off’ some of the replicas and illustrations for several weeks at the Ormiston. Professor Alastair Small speaks today (Thursday) on ‘Life and Death’ at the Emperor’s estate in Vagnari. Lindsey Davis visits on May 18 – organisers have managed to order some of her first book, ‘The Silver Pigs’. Today (Thursday), from 1.30-5.15pm, there is a Trimontium Walk.

Parish church

Sunday, May 14 – services at 9.30am, Bowden; 11am, Melrose; 7.30pm Eildon Singers’ spring concert. Christian Aid Week (May 14-20) – coffee morning on Saturday, May 20, in the Corn Exchange.

MOREBATTLE

London Marathon

Graeme Lang ran the 2017 London Marathon in 4:16:23, raising £5,503 for his chosen charity, Whizz-Kidz, and in doing he was in the top 3% of Whizz-Kidz fundraisers. Graeme, Caroline and David are grateful to all who sponsored him, organised and supported various fundraising events held during the winter, helped with his training programme or contributed in any way towards his success.

Coffee morning

There will be a coffee morning on Saturday, May 13, at 10.30am in the institute in aid of Blood Bikes.

OXTON

SWI

At the April meeting, president Agnes Bell introduced Jules Grieve who talked about her work with Therapets, which visit nursing homes, hospitals and schools. She had brought along her American cocker spaniel, Frankie Doodle Love, and her two Rag Doll cats, Darwin and Donatello. All pets must have a calm and happy temperament, be at least one year old and have all their vaccinations, worming and regular veterinary checks. Pets bring back memories for older people, are calming and help children who find it difficult to interact with other people. Staff also benefit from the visits, giving them a break from their routine. There are 50 teams in the Borders and it isn’t only dogs and cats which work as Therapets – chickens and ponies are also involved. Jules went on to judge the competition for an animal photo: 1. Sylvia Thomson, 2. Evelyn Cramer, 3. Doreen Gilchrist. The next meeting is the AGM on Wednesday, May 17, at 7.30pm in Oxton Village Hall, followed by a ‘taste and try’. Member should bring their voting forms.

SELKIRK

Antiquarian society

The final meeting for this session will take place on Wednesday, May 17, at 7.30pm in Selkirk Parish Church hall. A short AGM will precede an evening of Scottish folk music and song by Gael Force. All welcome.

ST BOSWELLS

AmDrams

Spirits were the topic at the final gathering before the spring/summer break. Several meanings of the word were explained, from supernatural beings to the non-physical part of a person, to various liquids. The meeting heard quotations on the subject from many people, including Douglas Adams, Johnny Carson, Anton Chekhov, Winston Churchill, Tommy Cooper, Joe Cottonwood, Noel Coward, Emily Dickinson, Warren Ellis, W. C. Fields, Alexander Fleming, Errol Flynn, James Joyce, Christopher Kennedy, Dalai Lama, Andrei Marin, Kenneth Maswabi, Alistair Moffat, Dorothy Parker, George Bernard Shaw, Igor Stravinsky (or, drinking and enjoying Scotch so much, he thought Igor Stra-whiskey), Wallace Thurman and Ruth White. The ‘Grace After Meat’ by Robert Burns, and a Scottish proverb, “Aye, but today’s rain is tomorrow’s whisky”, were also read. The committee was asked to investigate having the next meeting in August and details for that and the September AGM would be circulated when known. Members heard that George Harvie, age 99, who had founded the drama club in 1950, had died at his Melrose home. His initiative resulted in many people (actors, other members and audiences) having great pleasure over 63 consecutive years of stage performances. The AmDrams also learned of the death of Barbara Paul, whose third year as their director celebrated their 60th anniversary play, ‘Culture Crazy’.

SWI

At the April meeting, members were welcomed to a papercraft evening, run by demonstrator Elaine Thornton Nicol. Competitions: Three pieces of traybake using marshmallows – 1. Marilyn McCall, 2. Bryony Hawthorne, 3. Annette Hotson; Novelty salt and pepper set – 1. Jean Blackwood, 2. Annette Hotson, 3. Netta Brydon. The annual fund-raising whist drive is in the village hall on Friday, May 19, at 7.30pm.

STICHILL

SWI

Vice-president Brenda Waring welcomed everyone to the May visitors’ evening before introducing Border Folk who entertained with a selection of Scottish, Irish and English folk melodies, interspersed with banter from George Anderson. Members were able to join in with some of the songs and tap their feet to many others. Brenda gave the vote of thanks. Supper was served and a birthday cake, baked by Kathy Wilkie and decorated by Brenda Waring to celebrate 90 years of Stichill institute, was cut by longstanding member Avril Purves. Everyone was able to enjoy a slice before the raffle was drawn. Competitions: Visitors – spectacle case – Isobel Weallans (Greenlaw); members – spectacle case – 1. Frances Rogers, 2. Yvonne Wood, 3. Jane Charles; Hand-written verse of song – 1. Dawn Steel, 2. Kathy Wilkie, 3. Frances Rogers. The next meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 7, at 7.30pm.

YARROWFORD

SWI

Mrs Coltherd welcomed Sandra Moffat who gave a talk on her visit to India on a block printing study trip. This was followed by a hands-on class with the members. Competitions: Posy of spring flowers – 1. Margaret Robinson; 2. Linda Bradshaw; Piece of costume jewellery – 1. Annie Coltherd, 2. Linda Bradshaw. The next meeting is an afternoon tea in aid of the Sandpiper Trust in the hall on Sunday, May 14, from 2-4pm.

YETHOLM

Concert

Blistered Molly’s play live in Wauchope Hall on Saturday, May 13, at 7.30pm. Tickets are priced at £10 and all proceeds will go to the Children’s Hospice Association Scotland (CHAS). Contact Lynsey Burnet for further information.

Live theatre

National Theatre’s live screening of Jude Law in Obsession is tonight (Thursday) at 7pm in the Wauchope Hall. Tickets are on sale in the shop or by contacting Susan Stewart (01573 420231). The performance is suitable for those aged 15 and over. National Theatre’s live screening of ‘Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?’, with Imelda Staunton, is at 7pm on Thursday, May 18, in the Wauchope Hall. Tickets – the village shop.

SWI

On Tuesday, May 16, (7.30pm) in the Wauchope Hall, Fiona Dumma talks on “Scrappy Craft”. Competition – object from recycled material.

Lunch

Proceeds from the village lunch on Thursday, May 18, from noon in the Wauchope Hall will go to the Sick Kids’ Friends’ Foundation.