Billy lands overall award in Rotary fishing challenge

Billy Davidson, overall winner of this year’s Jedburgh Rotary Club Scottish Rotary national grayling fishing competition, with event organiser and local Rotarian Ian Davis, receives the victor’s shield. He also picked up a £50 voucher donated by Borders Gunroom.

As usual, the club faced the biggest challenge from the weather. It was bitterly cold with a wintry shower around lunchtime. Fortunately, the sun came out to give a lovely afternoon.

Overnight rain hadn’t raised levels too much on the River Teviot where the event is held and 18 anglers took part, including four juniors.

Registration took place at Ancrum Football Club before everyone headed for the river.

The event finished at the Carters Rest in Jedburgh which hosted the prizegiving.

The club’s charity fund-raising day raised more than £220 which will be used to purchase an Aquabox – a unit containing emergency supplies plus a water filtration unit capable of purifying thousands of litres of water. They are sent out to disaster zones, for example where the recent earthquakes hit parts of Italy.

