Biker left seriously injured by crash on A698 near Hawick

A motorcyclist was left with injuries described by police as serious following a collision on the A698 east of Hawick at the weekend.

The accident took place at the Hawick-Tweedmouth road’s junction with the A6088 to Carter Bar at around 10.55am on Saturday, October 28.

The collision involved a grey Nissan Almera travelling east and a Triumph Tiger 800 motorbike heading west.

The 52-year-old male biker was taken to the Borders General Hospital at Melrose by ambulance to have his injuries tended to.

The road was closed until around 4pm and diversions were put in place while investigations were conducted at the crash site.

Sergeant Neil Inglis, of Police Scotland’s road policing unit at Galashiels, said: “We’ve spoken to a number of witnesses to this collision so far but, as part of our ongoing inquiries, we’d urge anyone who might have any information which may help to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Any potential witnesses are asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 1,580 of October 28.