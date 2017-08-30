Bike legend Foggy set for Borders

It’s been 23 years since superbike legend Carl Fogarty MBE was victorious against Hawick’s late Steve Hislop in one of the most memorable showdowns in the history the Isle of Man TT.

Now, king of both world superbike racing and ITV’s celebrity jungle, Foggy is getting ready for his first visit to the Borders to share stories from his lengthy career with a Galashiels audience.

World superbike legend, Carl Fogarty, MBE.

“My favourite part is when the audience gets involved and asks their own questions in the second part of the show. It’s a good, fun-filled laid back show with a bit of banter,” said the 52-year-old father of two.

The renowned 1992 Isle of Man Senior TT saw Borders hero, Hizzy, closely defeated by just 4.4 seconds. That friendship and racing rivalry is expected to draw a large crowd on the night.

Carl told the Southern: “Hizzy and I were good mates, he came to my wedding and everything. For me he was the toughest opponent I’ve ever had to race against on those circuits.

“He was the best guy on those circuits and for me to beat him, that took something really special, I had to really push myself to the limits.”

Joined by comedians Greg Cook and John Lebbon, fans can also expect to hear stories from the four-times World Superbike winner’s younger days, including when he first became the Formula 1 TT world champion, aged 23.

He said: “That was my favourite time racing. When I look back, it was the time I enjoyed the most.

“When I was growing up, my father used to race the Isle of Man TT and it was like a holiday because we’d go for two weeks. Seeing my dad get his best results behind Joey Dunlop made me want to win the TT so badly.”

He added: “I’m probably the last rider ever that could win the Isle of Man TT and win a world superbike race in the same year.

“The TT absolutely means more to me than the world superbiking.”

Retired from racing since 2000, Carl won ITV’s I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! TV show.

Expecting a keen interest from audience members at his event, he said: “I got asked to do it 14 or 15 years ago but turned it down so I always wondered what it would it have been like. I liked the concept of it and I liked it as a challenge.

“I was a bit worried about being in confined spaces, I don’t like being hungry and I hate being bored so for me to go on the show, it took a lot.

“There was a really good bunch in there and to go all the way and win that show, I still can’t believe that happened.”

An Evening with Carl Fogarty will take place at Galashiels’ Volunteer Hall at 7.30pm, October 14, with tickets costing £20 or £40 for VIP tickets. Visit www.borderevents.com for further information