Beyond Borders Festival was outstanding success

Traquair House may have played host to Kings and Queens of Scotland but never before has it brought together such an extraordinary array of intellectual talent from all over the world as it did last weekend in what turned out to be the most successful Beyond Borders Festival yet.

Over the weekend people discussed, Flodden, the Jacobite uprising, the history of Istanbul, US race relations, Libya, Syria, Brexit, Russia, Pakistan, South Africa, Columbia, Iran, Partition as well as listening to interviews with Harry Evans, Tina Brown, Nicola Sturgeon, Mandella’s cellmate Ebrahim Rasool and President Obama’s national security advisor, Salman Ahmed.

Elsewhere in the walled garden people enjoyed the new music and arts programme, listening to the music of Barbara Dickson, Heidi Talbot and the extraordinary tones of Palestinian singer Reem Kelani.

Others enjoyed taking part in dance, film and artistic workshops or just laughing to the comedy of Steve Richards.

The festival also paid tribute to humanitarian work of one of Scotland’s leading and best-loved publishers, Stephanie Wolfe Murray, founder of Canongate Books, who sadly died earlier this year. Dame Harriet Walter read a soliloquy from Shakespeare’s The Book of Sir Thomas More on the humane treatment of those seeking asylum. This was followed by a reception and a performance of Palmyra in her honour.

Perhaps the highlight of the festival was Nicola Sturgeon interviewing Tina Brown who shared her view on Trump, Hilary Clinton, Vanity Fair, Diana and her new venture women in the world. Ending her session to roaring applause Tina commented: “I have been to so many live events – I do live events all the time - Beyond Borders is the most intelligent, well curated, fascinating festival, there were literally no duds and I hope Nicola and I passed muster as well.”