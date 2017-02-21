Berwickshire High School reunion planned

Did you start First Year at Berwickshire High School in 1983?

If so, some of your former classmates are organising a ‘BHS Reunion’ and would like you to attend! The event is open to all those who started First Year in 1983, Second Year in 1984 and so on.

The reunion will be held on Saturday, May 20, at 7.30pm in Duns Rugby Club (aka the old BHS gym hall).

Anyone interested in attending, and on messenger, should get in touch with Gillian Latimer or Hazel Brydon (nee Anderson) or email Hazel at hjazz@me.com

Family and friends are asked to share this with those who would have gone to Berwickshire High at this time.