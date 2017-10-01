Bang goes Galashiels girls’ £3,000 prize money

Four Borders girls have proved they were worthy winners of an award to encourage youngsters to support charities by promptly handing over their £3,000 prize money to just such a worthy cause.

Galashiels Academy third-year pupils Kacey Edmison, Ines Guthrie, Ellie Glendinning and Emma Brus were this year’s winners of the top prize handed out as part of the school’s annual youth and philanthropy initiative, a scheme to raise awareness of social issues and local charities.

Kacey, Ines, Ellie and Emma chose to represent the Borders Additional Needs Group, known as Bang for short, a group set up in Galashiels to support families of children with additional, complex or rare conditions, and went further by giving it all of their winnings.

Tweeddale West councillor Kris Chapman, Scottish Borders Council’s learning disabilities champion, said: “Huge congratulations to Kacey, Ines, Ellie and Emma on being declared winners of the youth and philanthropy initiative award and being able to make such a generous donation to Bang.

“Every day across the Borders, this worthy charity makes such a difference to the lives of families coping with the challenges of caring for a child with a disability, and these funds will be a significant help to them in their work.”

Pauline Charles, a co-founder of Bang, added: “We were delighted that the girls chose our charity as part of the initiative earlier this year.

“As well as meeting with us, they visited parents to give them a real insight into the valued work we do.

“All the girls demonstrated a genuine interest in the impact of our charity and had completed a significant amount of research prior to the visits.

“They also showed an interest in the third sector and in the work that happens within our communities.

“It was lovely to see their hard work and genuine empathy rewarded.

“They are a credit to Galashiels Academy and their parents and an inspiration to their generation.

“The £3,000 is a tremendous contribution to our families and will provide social opportunities and autism- friendly events to many of our families within the region.”

Further information about Bang is available at www.bordersadditionalneeds.org