Appeal to trace owners of stolen property

Police in the Borders have detained two men in connection with thefts from vehicles in the Kelso area.

Various items of stolen property have been recovered and officers are keen to trace the owners.

The incident took place between 6am and 7.25am on Tuesday, September 26, in the Inch Road and Roxburgh Street areas of Kelso.

Officers attended to reports of two males trying car doors with a number of stolen goods found in their possession.

Constable Gillian Oliver, of Kelso Police Station, said: “We are keen to trace anyone who may be missing property or believes that someone has attempted to break-in to their vehicle.

“I would ask that the public are vigilant and ensure that their vehicles are securely locked at all times.

“Any local residents who heard or saw anything suspicious in the area at the time, or suspects someone may have entered your vehicle and is missing property, is asked to contact police.”

Those with information or anyone who needs to report a theft is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0469 of 26 September.