Appeal hoping to raise the roof

An appeal has been launched to raise £100,000 to replace the leaking roof of Jedburgh’s Royal British Legion Scotland club.

The 260-year-old building, in High Street, has been troubled by a leaking roof for over two years, causing damage to the building’s upstairs interior during bad weather.

RBLS Jedburgh chairman Shaun Carroll.

And now the Jedburgh branch’s committee is calling on townsfolk to get behind a fundraising drive to cover the repair costs.

Branch chairman Shaun Carroll said: “The High Street side of the roof is leaking. All the slates need to come off, and the wood beneath needs sorting. It’s a big job.

“The roofing felt was taken off during weather damage in 2015, and although we got that repaired, the problems have been ongoing since then.”

The grade-II listed building, formerly Blackfriars Church, was built in 1757 and rebuilt in 1818.

The Band of the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers will perform in aid of the appeal.

The Royal British Legion took the building over from the Territorial Army in the early 1960s, later adding an upstairs floor and raising the ceiling.

The committee has begun applying for grant funding, and although the building falls outwith the priority zone for conservation area regeneration scheme funding announced this year, it is hopeful of securing a share of the cash on offer as part of that initiative.

“We are hopeful that we can secure a contribution from that of around £15,000,” Shaun added. “We’ll also be applying wherever we can for grant funding. We are hopeful but also need to actively fundraise ourselves.”

Its first fundraiser, a musical concert this Sunday, is promising to quite literally raise the roof.

Shaun said: “Two years ago, the band and corps of drums of the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers from Lancashire performed a small concert for members and friends of Jedburgh Royal British Legion Scotland, but having heard our plight to fundraiser for a new roof, they are kindly helping by performing to a much bigger audience within the town hall.

“We are very grateful for their support, and it’s an honour to have them here again.”

The Jedburgh branch currently has 192 members and has long been the town’s hub for coffee mornings and functions, as well as more recently acting as a wedding venue.

“We really need the support of the town for this,” Shaun added. “We need new members and new blood to support the legion.”

Sunday’s concert, which also features performances from the town’s pipe band, is taking place at 2pm in the Town Hall. Tickets are £5 on the door.