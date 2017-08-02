Appeal for volunteers to increase old folk’s social circle

Royal Voluntary Service (RVS) social centres are calling on Borderers to dedicate just a couple of hours a week to help older people live happy, healthy, independent lives.

There are centres at Coldstream, Duns, Eyemouth, Galashiels, Hawick, Innerleithen, Jedburgh, Kelso, Newtown St Boswells, Peebles, Selkirk, West Linton and Yetholm, providing users with a chance to leave the house, meet friends and new people, enjoy activities as well as sample a hot, nutritious meal. This can go a long way to reducing the isolation and loneliness that can set in when getting out and about is difficult.

Douglas Aitken, a service manager with the charity, said: “This is a vital service for older people in the community. Spending time having a chat may not seem like much, but it makes a massive difference to the older people who use the service.

“Volunteering can be incredibly fulfilling, giving your time to something that makes a difference to people’s lives. It can also be a way to learn new skills, meet new people and use your own experience to help someone in need.”

To find out more, phone 01896 754481 or email scottishbordershub@royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk.

The Royal Voluntary Service is one of the largest volunteer organisations in the country, with more than 35,000 volunteers. Originally set up as the Women’s Voluntary Service (WRVS) in 1938, the charity started out helping civilians during the Second World War. Four years ago, the charity changed its name to the Royal Voluntary Service, reflecting the role played by men too.

z The photograph shows a craft event in progress at the West Linton social centre.