Ali is the last Scot standing in Ninja Warrior final

Borderer Ali Hay made history at the weekend after becoming Scotland’s all-time most successful Ninja Warrior UK competitor.

And while he may not have been picked up the coveted Ninja Warrior title during the show’s season three final on Saturday, his experience has won the 28-year-old from Kelso a host of fans from across the Borders and beyond.

Kelso's Ali Hay in the final of ITV game show Ninja Warrior UK.

Ali sailed through the gruelling stage one round with time to spare before a unfortunate misplaced hand on the spider wall obstacle saw him disqualified in stage two.

He said: “Once I got to stage two, I knew I was the furthest through Scot in any final in any series across the world, so I was in awe of the situation really.

“The experience has been amazing. Being able to compete and beat Olympians, Commonwealth champions and the like is just unreal. But the thing that has surprised me the most has been the support. From Kelso to New Zealand, all over the Borders and Scotland, generally people have just been so nice.

Ali is now back training to apply for the next season and is also looking at potential ninja-inspired business options. He already runs a weekly ninja-inspired training class for youngsters in Kelso and now hopes to appear in schools and run small mini courses to inspire children to get into fitness. For more information contact Ali on mcsaltire13@hotmail.co.uk