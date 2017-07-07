A7 to close at Hawick for roadworks again later in month

Sunday and Monday’s closure of the A7 between Hawick’s Dovemount roundabout and its junction with the B720 north of Canonbie for roadworks will be repeated later in the month.

Resurfacing improvements on the A7 between the Highmill Bridge over the Ewes Water, north of Langholm, and Harwood-on-Teviot, south of Newmill, near Hawick, will require it to shut fully again on Saturday, July 22, and Sunday, July 23, from 8am until 4pm, each day.

That work by Amey, costing £125,000 altogether, is intended to improve the condition of the carriageway and so reduce the need for more extensive maintenance in the future.

The same signed diversion route as last time will be in operation.

Traffic heading northbound will exit the A7 to the B7201 just north of the Scottish border, joining the B6357 at the Canonbie junction and go through Newcastleton towards Bonchester Bridge. It will then join the A6088 to get to the A698 at Hawick, rejoining the A7 at the Dovemount roundabout, by North Bridge.

Traffic heading southbound will exit the A7 at North Bridge in Hawick, following the A698 to its junction with the A6088. Vehicles will then follow the A6088 to south of Bonchester Bridge before joining the B6357 to Canonbie, where they will go onto the B7201 to rejoin the A7.

A reduced bus service will be allowed to travel through the diversion on the Saturday. It will depart Hawick for Carlisle at 8am, 9am and 9.44am and depart Langholm for Hawick at 9.30am and 10.30am.

All other services will follow the diversion, as will all services on the Sunday.

Real-time journey information can be obtained at www.trafficscotland.org or via @TrafficScotland on Twitter.