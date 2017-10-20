A7 to be shut north of Galashiels for roadworks

The A7 will be closed for improvements north of Galashiels for two days next month.

The Edinburgh-Carlisle road road will be shut from just north of the Torwoodlee Golf Club junction to the Bowland crossroads on Wednesday and Thursday, November 1 and 2, from 9am to 3.30pm on both days.

That closure is to allow patching and resurfacing works to be carried out.

Motorists are being advised to use the A68 Edinburgh-Darlington road instead.

Buses will be allowed to travel through the road works, although passengers are warned to expect delays.

Advanced warning signs are already in place to advise motorists about the closure.

Selkirkshire councillor Gordon Edgar, Scottish Borders Council’s executive member for roads and infrastructure, said: “These works are the latest in a series of improvements to the stretch of the A7 road from Galashiels to the Midlothian border which the council is responsible for.

“The Torsonce corner south of Stow was resurfaced in May this year, and the council carried out improvements to Falahill, Crookston and the Heriot bends last year.

“The A7 is one of the busiest roads in the Borders, with around 5,400 vehicles using the northern section, but by carrying out the works between 9am and 3.30pm on both days, the council has attempted to minimise the disruption for commuters.”

For further information, go to www.scotborders.gov.uk/roadworks