A7 to be closed overnight near Stow for roadworks

A stretch of the A7 north of Galashiels is to be closed overnight for roadworks next week.

The Torsonce corner south of Stow is to be improved as part of a £3.8m Borders-wide resurfacing programme.

The closures will run from this coming Sunday, May 21, to Friday, May 26, starting at 8pm nightly and continuing to 6am the next day.

Traffic lights are currently in place at Torsonce for preparatory works.

The official diversion route is via the A68.

There will be no X95 bus service between Fountainhall and Galashiels during the closures, and the three journeys a night affected will instead go via Gilston and the A68 and A6091 to Galashiels.

A Scottish Borders Council spokesperson said: “The council has carried out improvements to the A7 road at Falahill, Crookston and the Heriot bends in the last year, and these works at Torsonce will improve the route further for commuters.

“The council recognises that the A7 is one of the busiest roads in the Borders, with around 5,400 vehicles per day using the northern section, but we have tried to reduce the impact of the short-term closure by carrying out the works overnight.”