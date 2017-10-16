A winning line-up at Makerstoun

A social night at Makerstoun village hall attracted a good turnout last Wednesday.

Lots of children were involved with the raffle and competitions, and there was a bring-and-buy stall loaded with home baking and jams.

A Christmas hamper was on display, the winning ticket for which is to be drawn at a festive party raffle on December 17.

After refreshments, cups and prizes for the garden competition and competitions on the night were presented:

Gardens – best all-year-round garden – 1, East Dalcove House; 2, Park House; 3, Manor Hill Walled Garden; best cottage garden – 1, Joan Duncan at Woodside; 2, 4 Wester Muirdean; 3, 1 Manorhill; 4, Avril at Sucklawridge Steward’s Cottage; best vegetable garden cup – 1, Ian Little (Postie); 2, Lord Nicholas Biddulph; 3, East Dalcove House; best junior – 1, Sam at Manorhill; 2, Isobella and Sophie; community prize (Blue Bowl) – 1-3 Manorhill Cottages.

Competitions on the night – best five vegetables – 1, Lord Nicholas Biddulph; 2, Ian Little; 3, George Duncan; best three blooms – 1, George Duncan; 2, Ian Little; 3, Lord Nicholas Biddulph; best pot plan – 1, Joan Duncan; 2, Kim Bone; best floral arrangement – 1, Lord Nicholas Biddulph; 2, Caroline Blackie; 3, Kim Bone; best junior vegetable animals – 1, Eva Nowakowski; 2, Sam Nowakowski; 3, Oscar Nowakowski.

Lady Mary Biddulph, photographed with the competition winners, thanked everyone for coming and supporting the hall, the committee for their help and the judge for giving his time.

Lord Nicholas Bidddulph thanked Lady Mary for organising the event.