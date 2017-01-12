A third of Brits are petrified by Friday 13th

Tomorrow a third of Britons are expected to change their plans as its Friday the 13th, the traditional day of bad luck. This phobia is so common in Britain that it now has its own special name, Triskaidekaphobia - a fear of Friday the 13th.

Nearly three quarters (74%) of adults have reported that they have suffered from bad luck on a previous Friday 13th – which is not good news as we have two Fridays falling on the 13th this year.

These findings have been revealed in a report out today by Travelodge who surveyed 2,500 British adults to seek their views on whether they believe certain numbers bring them good or bad luck.

Key findings revealed that half (50%) of British adults believe in the power of lucky numbers and will always use their personal lucky number to help them get ahead in life.

The report also revealed that 40% of Britons are superstitious and will be taking some form of proactive action tomorrow to avoid any form of bad luck coming their way. This includes:

· Not travelling as they fear they could be involved in an accident or long delays

· Rescheduling an important meeting to avoid the wrong outcome

· Rescheduling their dentist appointment

· Avoid making a big purchase like a car

· Keeping away from mirrors and ladders.

The research also showed that 65% of British adults believe having a lucky number brings them good fortune with the most popular number being seven.

Half of adults (52%) reported that their birth date is their most powerful lucky number and they will and use this number as much as they can in daily life to bring them good luck.

The study was conducted alongside analysis that Travelodge conducted with its 532 UK hotel managers on customer behaviour regarding numbers.

Interestingly hotel managers reported seeing a continuing trend for business and leisure customers requesting a room associated with their personal lucky number which includes: the date they were born, their birthday month, wedding date and partner’s birthday.

When questioned to why they requested or avoided a particular room number, customers stated that their choice is down to luck / superstition and habit.

Travelodge hotel managers also stated that they regularly have customers who will not stay in room 13 – especially on Friday 13th.

After the number 13, Travelodge hotel managers reported room 101 is the second least requested room number and room 666 is the third least popular number.

Customers will especially avoid staying in room 13 if they have an important date the next day, such as a job interview or wedding – as they feel the number will bring them bad luck.

Chinese customers staying at Travelodge hotels request not be placed on the fourth floor or in a room with the number four because in Mandarin the number four sounds too similar to the word death.

The most popular room number requested by Travelodge customers is the number seven followed by number: one, ten, elven and sixteen

Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge Spokeswoman said: “Our research shows that Britons certainly believe in the power of numbers and will use their lucky number to get ahead in life and avoid the number 13 at all costs. Across our network of 532 UK hotels we have a large number of regular business customers who always request the same room number.”

The research also revealed 68% of adults are so superstitious about Friday 13th that they cannot get through the day without some kind of gesture to bring them good luck. This includes: throwing salt over their shoulders, saying good morning to a magpie when it crosses their path and searching for a black cat so that it crosses their path with good luck.