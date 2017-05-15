A tale of two cities for Marianne

A woman from Drumelzier is taking on her biggest challenge yet – walking from Glasgow to Edinburgh in under 30 hours for charity.

Marianne Currie, who is 34, is taking on the 100km event in July to raise funds for the British Heart Foundation (BHF) – despite the fact that the furthest she has ever walked before is 16 miles.

The dispensing assistant at a medical hall in Peebles told The Southern: “I know it is not going to be easy, but I feel it is something I want to do to give something back.

“I know several friends who have had heart attacks, and I was looking to do something for the BHF.

“The charity has helped halve the number of people dying from heart and circulatory disease in the UK, but sadly every day hundreds of people lose their lives.

“It’s only thanks to support from people like us that the BHF can create new treatments and discover new cures – £24 could pay for two hours of research by an early career scientist, but every pound helps.

“Also, my husband and I have both lost a fair bit of weight, so I wanted to push myself to complete a difficult challenge.

“There are around 60 people signed up for the event, which takes place on July 22-23.

“We start off at 7am on Saturday, July 22, from the Kelvingrove Museum in Glasgow, and we walk almost non-stop around the clock in order to reach Edinburgh University before 2pm the next day.

“The only time we pause is at the half-way point in Livingston for a hot meal, but other than that, it’s non-stop.”

Marianne said that she has recently taken up hillwalking and cycling in order to prepare for the event, but says she has not walked even half that distance before.

She said: “We had the option of doing just the first half or the second half, but I thought, ‘what the hell, go for it!

“I have walked from home into work, which is about 10 miles, and I’ve walked 16 miles on the hills with my husband John, but nothing like this.”

The walk will take in some f the central belt’s most famous landmarks, such as locks on the Forth and Clyde canal, the Falkirk Wheel and Linlithgow Palace.

Marianne has set up a Just Giving page for anyone who would like to donate.

If you would like to contribute, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Marianne-Currie1

There is also a sponsor form in the BHF shop in Peebles and a collection tin in the town’s Crown Hotel.